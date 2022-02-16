Rec Room UPDATE - the "Where's My Cape" edition

League of Heroes

Become the hero Rec Room needs! Now through March, Heroes will choose players like you to join one of the four Leagues of Heroes. While we don't know why or how the Heroes made their choices, rest assured that the League you are placed in is the one that's right for you!

Soon you'll be able to power up with a new cape and profile badge of the league that chooses you. Answer the call, and find fellow league members to party up with and adventure together!Keep an eye out on our social media channels in the coming weeks for announcements that involve this feature.

Creators, uncover clever uses for the new 'Get Player Season League Name' CV2 chip. Use this to identify what league of heroes a player is on and direct a unique experience!

Events Pages

Events have a new look! Find events and manage your events with the new events browser.

Make, find, and manage events with the shiny new events browser page in the watch menu. Carousels and tabs sort things into easy to find categories. Look to the improved events search page to find out what's going on.

Experience smooth, one-page editing for event setup. New event settings pages match the event details pages, and don't ask you to click through a bunch of screens.

Having difficulties figuring out what color "12" looks like? CV2 chips now have a 'Color' type

Many chips that used 'int' color indices work with 'Color' now, too'Int' indices to define color will be phased out over the next few months (without breaking rooms that use them)Paint the world with the new Beta Chips: Color Variable, List<color> Variable, Color Constant, Emitter Set Color V2, Light Set Color V2, Text Set Color V2, Spherecast</color>

See the power of CV2 in action! Wires now flash when they are used in a circuit. Choose from Execution Flash or Data Flash in the Settings to visualize for clean debugging

Hover over an output port to see which wires lead to how its value is derived

Fixed a bug where number parsing could succeed/fail depending on your region

<code>Get Velocity</code> chip now reports proper velocity while objects are being held

Get dressed as fast as you want. We fixed an issue with rapid equip of costumes causing crashes.

Fixed a bug where deleting chips would sometimes leave disconnected wire visuals behind, cluttering up the place with their ghostly presence

Fixed a bug where circuit boards would lose their ports after editing them and saving the room

And we've got a whole chocolate box full of new CV2 chips:

New chip flavors: Player Left Hand Thumb Direction, Player Right Hand Thumb Direction, Text Get Text

Experimental taste Beta Releases: Clear Subtitle, Show Local Subtitle, Costume type, Ground Vehicle type, Interaction Volume type, Seat type, Trigger Handle type

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

We have a new settings screen! Now with 87% more settings: you can now customize controller horizontal and vertical controller sensitivity separately, invert the camera on the horizontal axis and disable camera acceleration on controllers. You can not enable VSync on mobile again :P

Screens players hold trigger handles correctly now, even in a seat... even if that seat is rotating.

Bad guys go down with drama, once again. Put in a fix so enemies tumble correctly when stunned by projectile hits, and Barrel Knights are unstuck. Also, we talked to Dracula and he's going to stop flying outside the map in Crescendo of the Blood Moon.

Get ready for kaboom! Find the Laser Tag and Paint grenades in the Maker Pen palette. Old grenade has been renamed "Jumbotron Grenade."

Party peeps can see cheer badges (Host, etc) next to fellow party members' name badges instead of the party icon.

Fixed a bug where the notification for "

left the room" would show up twice every time somebody else left. Don't you just hate reading the same thing twice?

Fixed a bug where the notification for "

left the room" would show up twice every time somebody else left. Don't you just hate reading the same thing twice?

Improved voice quality: Fewer pops, clicks, and sputters!

A little something for those power users...we made it possible again to use the +forcemode:screen and +forcemode:vr launch options in Steam launch options again... whoopsie, sorry that had broken at some point!

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.: https://recroom.com/communityWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.