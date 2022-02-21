V1.205 is here!

Hey all,

The UI scales correctly above 1080 resolutions, and you can now scale it independently. Plus: transporting into small rooms, not repeating logs, not granting a pacifist achievement despite venting poor creatures into the dark void of space :) ...and many more!

The update should be automatic. You'll know you've gotten it when you see v1.205 in the bottom right corner of the Main Menu (Duskers Boot Utility).

If you do find bugs that you believe might be specific to this version please post them in the Support/Issues/Bugs Sub-forum with "[v1.205]" at the beginning of the title (please include your OS in the post).

(WARNING: Some changes could act oddly if you're in the middle of a run. This doesn't seem extremely likely, but if you are in the middle of a run and aren't willing to risk starting a new one, you may want to switch to the "Past" branch till your run is ended, or see THIS post)

Please let us know your thoughts/feedback on any of these things below (possible spoilers)!

V1.205

Additions:

Add "UI Scaling mode" graphics option to scale UI independently of resolution Settings: Disabled 720p 1080p 1440p



Fixes:

Fix randomness issues in daily challenge mode (Force "Clutter" graphics option = Normal)

Crash when HUD Static is disabled

Log Collection Bug (Caused logs received to reset/duplicate)

Schematic no longer scrolls on arrow presses during a swap from that view

Fix UI scaling on big resolutions (1080p and above)

typo: quarentine

typo in 1.102 (GOG and Steam): The help text for "Show D[e]bug Messages" contains the word "resove", needs to be "resolve".

Linux: S no longer written into alias file when saving

Can now transport into small rooms

Reroute can no longer unpower r1

Prevent resetting all graphical settings when switching between game modes.

Prevent Motion Sensor reading where mothership used to be (when re-docked)

Pacifist Achievement no longer unlocked despite venting enemies

-Tim (Duskers Creator Guy)