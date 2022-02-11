OUT OF EA NEXT WEEK!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Commanders!

Finally, the day has come! After 3 years of solo, plus another with my new programmer, Yeferson. We are finally releasing the 1.0 of Mechs V Kaijus, on February 17.

For all the new players, a lot of new stuff to try and play. And for the old commanders from day one, also a new surprise. Like new tech, a new HARDCODE game mode will be unlocked after beating the game in any difficulty. Plus a new Factory Unit to make even greater armies!

We are polishing any rough edges here and there this week, and I'm reading the steam forums every day, even If I don't respond to all. Thank you all for the feedback and report over these years, very much appreciated!

Keep posting ideas, some of them are finding their way into MVK II! ːsteamhappyː

See ya all on the battlefield!

Nacho, aka Tenacious, from Doble Punch