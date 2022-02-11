 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mechs V Kaijus update for 11 February 2022

OUT OF EA NEXT WEEK!

Share · View all patches · Build 8189805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Commanders!

Finally, the day has come! After 3 years of solo, plus another with my new programmer, Yeferson. We are finally releasing the 1.0 of Mechs V Kaijus, on February 17.

For all the new players, a lot of new stuff to try and play. And for the old commanders from day one, also a new surprise. Like new tech, a new HARDCODE game mode will be unlocked after beating the game in any difficulty. Plus a new Factory Unit to make even greater armies!

We are polishing any rough edges here and there this week, and I'm reading the steam forums every day, even If I don't respond to all. Thank you all for the feedback and report over these years, very much appreciated!

Keep posting ideas, some of them are finding their way into MVK II! ːsteamhappyː

See ya all on the battlefield!

Nacho, aka Tenacious, from Doble Punch

Changed depots in fullrelease branch

View more data in app history for build 8189805
Mechs V Kaijus Content Depot 809541
Mechs V Kaijus Default Depot 809542
Mechs V Kaijus Development Depot 809543
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.