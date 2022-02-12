Additional language support

This update adds five additional languages, and addresses some bugs and small issues we've had reported.

Language support for Italian, Turkish, Indonesian, Filipino and Malay languages - where possible the game will use the language specified in your Steam client, but it's always been possible to set your preferred language in game from the Settings menu on the Title Screen

Fixed a disappearing text issue that was affecting some MacOS and Linux users

Fixed various small issues

Made some adjustments to item validation based on player feedback

We've also had reports that some Mac users are receiving warnings that Unpacking has been blocked because it may reduce privacy and lower security. As this did not coincide with a game update we're not sure what caused this change.

Unpacking does not track or transmit user data (beyond anything required for Steam to function) but we do not recommend anyone disregard the safety messages of their operating system. If this update doesn't improve the situation we will continue to investigate.