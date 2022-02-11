2-11-2022 Small Patch

Just a few small updates!

-Updated statue for Legends of Astravia to announce the upcoming demo and Steam page

-Updated Tribulation statue to reflect that it is no longer in development (best of luck to you Desdemona! Feel free to reach out to me if you ever return!)

-Soothing Mist now revives allies as originally intended

-Fixed dialogue in 2nd fight with Alduin

If you have any issues with this update, feel free to comment here or email me anytime: jkweath @ gmail.com.

I'll have more updates for my next project, Absinthia, soon. Stay tuned!