 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Legendary Journeys update for 11 February 2022

Patch Notes: ea v0.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8189508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.2.9 Notes

Developer Notes

Small update:

Be sure to pickup those regional maps. They now have annotations. Currently, Nerah's Landing, Druinport, Druinhills, and Snofugg Mountains have been updated. I'll be updating more as I go along.

This was a compromise to figuring out how to allow you to annotate the maps. Sorry to those who like to annotate their own maps.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***

  • New - New residents have moved into Snofugg

  • New - Regional maps have been annotated for Nerah's Landing, Druinport, Druinhills, Abandoned Tower, Temple of Solaris, and Snofugg Mountains. More maps will be updated in the next few updates.

  • Informational - Selling prices have been reduced. You can increase the sell price using the Haggle skill

  • Informational - When examining mobs during combat, the window should now be lower in the view.

  • Informational - Reactivated treasure chests throughout the world that I disabled as a test.

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.