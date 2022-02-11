Patch Notes: ea v0.2.9

EA Release - 0.2.9 Notes

Developer Notes

Small update:

Be sure to pickup those regional maps. They now have annotations. Currently, Nerah's Landing, Druinport, Druinhills, and Snofugg Mountains have been updated. I'll be updating more as I go along.

This was a compromise to figuring out how to allow you to annotate the maps. Sorry to those who like to annotate their own maps.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***