Patch Notes: ea v0.2.9

EA Release - 0.2.9 Notes
Developer Notes
Small update:
Be sure to pickup those regional maps. They now have annotations. Currently, Nerah's Landing, Druinport, Druinhills, and Snofugg Mountains have been updated. I'll be updating more as I go along.
This was a compromise to figuring out how to allow you to annotate the maps. Sorry to those who like to annotate their own maps.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
-
New - New residents have moved into Snofugg
-
New - Regional maps have been annotated for Nerah's Landing, Druinport, Druinhills, Abandoned Tower, Temple of Solaris, and Snofugg Mountains. More maps will be updated in the next few updates.
-
Informational - Selling prices have been reduced. You can increase the sell price using the Haggle skill
-
Informational - When examining mobs during combat, the window should now be lower in the view.
-
Informational - Reactivated treasure chests throughout the world that I disabled as a test.
Changed files in this update