3.22.3.0 Update Notes

Changelog:

Added:

Hit sounds for golf club and frying pan.

Changed:

Converted vehicle save/load/network to use asset guids.

Replaced remaining code usage of physic material enums.

Updated Unity to 2019.4.35f1 LTS.

Clarified invalid guid and hash mismatch kick messaging.

Fixed:

Consumeable item exception if NPC item reward was missing asset.

Glasses mythical attachment incorrect while wearing NVGs or blindfold.

Do not log server password when enabled.

Official Wiki:

There's a new official wiki for Unturned, and all other things Smartly Dressed Games (SDG)! Welcome to the SDG Wiki – the official Smartly Dressed Games reference written and maintained by the community. For all things Unturned, and anything else we do.

With 4,000+ pages and 2,000+ media files, the SDG Wiki is roughly on par with its predecessor in terms of content coverage, while also managing to provide many higher-quality pages and templates.

Perhaps most importantly: we are hosting the SDG Wiki ourselves. Just like with our official forum, there are no third-party advertisements on the wiki. This also means that we can directly tailor the various features available to readers and editors. For more information, view the full announcement on our blog.

Welcome to the Unturned Wiki!

Especially huge thanks to MoltonMontro for the massive amount of time and effort he put into this overhaul of the wiki! It has been one of his main projects at SDG for the past several years, so reaching this milestone is a big accomplishment and achievement!