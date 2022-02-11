Version 0.4.0-alpha - Now LIVE!

After months of radio silence and beta testing, Version 0.4.0-alpha is now live! We are excited to share all of the new features and bug fixes that come along with this update.

Major Features

SCP-096

After the long wait, SCP-096 has been implemented into the main game! Be careful when exploring heavy containment now, as a not-so welcome face may appear and surprise you. Make sure not to look into his face, as that’ll be the last thing you’ll ever see!

SCP-096 can...

Open non-keycard doors while docile, and open every door while enraged, including locked checkpoints and gates (doors opened by an enraged SCP-096 will close 1 second after they are opened). SCP-096 can also open the doors of elevators that are "moving".

Chase its target through the entire map, including from the Light Containment Zone to the Entrance Zone.

Use elevators to reach its target, including LCZ sub-level elevators, and the SCP-939 elevators.

SCP-330

Sweet with a bitter surprise when you take more than two! The candy bowl has been implemented, and the candies can have various effects when consumed. Increase sprint length, double your maximum health, and more. So many possibilities!

SCP-173 Rewrite

This rewrite was a lot of fun... We've heard numerous reports of SCP-173 moving while being observed, ignoring targets, and a handful of other issues that have all now been fixed. Additionally, SCP-173 now moves around the facility by himself (which was an intended feature all the way back in 0.1.1-alpha... wow). On the bright side, he'll be much more of a hassle throughout the game now. Have fun!

Steam Achievements

We have added the ability to gain Steam achievements during your play. Keep track of how many you unlock in a new area in the main menu. These are disabled on custom maps and for users who use cheat commands, so don’t think you can obtain them that easily. ;)

Night Vision Goggles

We have re-implemented the Night Vision Goggles, as well as its red and blue variants! The Night Vision goggles can be (currently) found in the SCP-939 storage rooms, and SCP-966's room. However, they can also be spawned in through the admin panel. The Night Vision goggles allow its wearer to see better, further, and see SCP-966 (which will also be receiving a rewrite, coming soon).

The Night Vision goggles require a battery, however the red variant does not. The blue variant currently does not have any differences from the standard night vision goggles (this will change soon).

Joining Lobbies

You asked, and we listened! It is now easier than ever to join friends and other players. We have introduced a "Join Public Lobby" tab which can be used to join a public Relay lobby. This menu also shows friends-only servers that you have access to. We have also improved the functionality of the "Join Friends" page.

New Backend API

We have introduced a new Web API that has been in development for a few months. All API-related systems have been rewritten, including the server list, authentication, and the relay servers. Although this is mostly an internal change, this feature also introduces more error codes so that issues can be more easily diagnosed.

Additionally, our site has been reworked, and now contains an accurate bug & feature tracker, a much better system for reporting bugs, and real-time server updates! Check it out.

Admin Panel - Player Info

There is a new page to view a certain player's information. This includes Steam information (such as Steam name, ID, and profile picture), as well as in-game information (such as zone, health, and certain flags). Requires "admin.playerinfo" permission.

Minor Features

All server configs have been updated to start with an uppercase character. This may break server configs.

Added stats to the end-game screen.

Fixed room overlapping, as well as rooms that lead to nothing.

Items teleport along with the elevators now.

We have gotten rid of room sign pointers for the time being as they were causing server crashes.

Removed void doors. Void doors were prop doors that were unopenable, and had an infinite space of void behind them. However, SCP-096 could still open these doors, which caused him to fall endlessly into the void upon entering them.

When starting the game for the first time, you will get a new UI telling you to select your language, and presenting the game's warning text.

Sprint and blink bar will now change color when influenced (eg. certain SCP-294 drinks such as coffee, blue/purple candy, etc).

Replaced the keyboard props with a more detailed one.

Added and edited a few loading screen tips.

News on the main menu now pulls straight from steam when new announcements are made.

Added a restart screen that is displayed to users when the round is restarting.

Renamed "Other Developers" to "Asset Developers" in the credits.

Updated parts of the credits to be more easy on the eyes.

Hints and broadcasts can no longer have a duration of 0 seconds. The minimum has increased to 0.1 seconds.

Inventory will now automatically close when equipping an item (and a setting has been added to disable this behavior).

Inventory and documents can no longer be opened at the same time.

Usernames in the spectator chat menu will now be colored to match their badges.

Added a “waypoint” admin menu page that allows server staff to teleport to certain parts of the facility.

Added a Level 2 keycard spawn in SCP-914's room, Mastercard spawn in SCP-372's room, and modified the spawns in the HCZ elevator shaft and SCP-939's room.

SCP-939 now shows a chat bubble above it’s head when speaking.

Added a "Motion Detected" label to the camera monitors.

Added more cameras to the 939 room.

Tesla gate cameras will now always render at 60 FPS (unless the tesla gate is turned off by a plugin).

Added a refresh button to the server list.

Removed two server config: blockPlayersWithDefaultName (unused) and enableTeslaGates (can be implemented by plugins).

Added "reportbug" debug command, which opens the bug report page.

The heavy breathing sound effect no longer plays until the player has less than 30% of their stamina remaining.

Map editor has new changes: Map editor now shows how long it has been open for. Map editor shows how many objects are in the scene. Map editor will now show blue arrays where items are spawned. Mousing over these arrays will show exactly what they are. Map editor will now show waypoints that can be used with the goto admin command, or via the admin menu. These waypoints are marked with purple squares, and mousing over them will show their name. Map editor will now show kill triggers - invisible boxes that kill players on touch. These areas are marked with red squares. Map editor now states a warning that achievements are disabled on custom maps. Map editor has a minimize button to hide stats and keybinds, as well as a maximize button to reopen it. Added a clear map button to the map editor toolbar. The room selection now has headers that mark each zone.



Bug Fixes

The “generate map” feature in the map editor now works as it should.

Fixed being able to see objects while blinking.

Fixed stamina decreasing when standing still and crouching.

Fixed the “bc” and “bcall” commands.

Fixed "speed" command freezing players in place.

Fixed SCP-049 and SCP-106 spawning incorrectly when spawned using the "spawnnpc" command.

Fixed a long-term bug that almost completely destroyed the foundation of our game which involved SCP-294’s legs being partially in the ground.

Fixed naturally spawning cups having the incorrect liquid inside of them.

Fixed a bug where the lockroom’s gas sound played when gas was not being emitted.

Fixed a sign in the purge room floating too far forward.

Fixed the outline of the eye drops item glowing through walls.

Fixed a bug in which text on the dead body inspector could get cut off.

The damage dealt by the lockroom gas now reaches the entire lockroom.

SCP-096 will no longer chase spectators.

Fixed a rare bug which would kick players from servers for containing certain Steam usernames.

Fixed SCP-294 drink sounds only playing for the host of the game.

SCPs can no longer open the LCZ door that automatically opens at the start of the game (this sometimes caused players to get stuck when starting a game).

Players with “No-Target” enabled can no longer trigger the SCP-049 spawning event.

Admin Commands

Added the "chat” command to send a chat message to all players.

Added the "fastroundend" command to restart the round without showing the end screen timer.

Added the "clean" command to remove objects from the map. Such objects include droppable items, dead bodies, and even SCPs.

Added the "dropinventory/dropinv" command to drop all the items out of a player's inventory. Includes a button on the Player tab to run this command as well.

Added the "emptyinventory/emptyinv/clearinv" command to delete all items in a player's inventory. Includes a button on the Player tab to run this command as well.

Added "playerinventory/playerinv" command to view the content of a player's inventory.

Added "enableplugins/ep" and "disableplugins/dp" to enable and disable plugins during a game.

New “viewperms” command shows the permissions of a targeted user. Requires admin.viewperms permission to use.

Added the "invsize" command to set the size of a player's inventory. Default size is 10.

Added "Set Dead" and "Set Alive" admin panel buttons to allow admins to set people to be alive, and to spectator without killing.

Converted the "class" command to an admin command, and allowed players to be used in the command.

Server console "list" command now shows player ids.

API Changes

Plugins without a specified type will no longer be loaded by the plugin loader.

Added Interactable property to the InteractDoorFail event.

Added the Quarter item to the Scp294InsertQuarter event.

Added Result property to the InteractGeneric event.

Added event: Scp294SwipeMastercard ; invoked when a mastercard is swiped in SCP-294.

The InteractDoorFail event can now be disallowed (preventing the sound from playing).

All door buttons now inherit from IDoorButton. Keycard buttons inherit from IKeycardButton, which also inherits from IDoorButton.

ConsoleLogger is now public instead of internal.

Command invoker now uses ICommandInvoker instead of PlayerMain (this allows for the server to execute game commands, which will be extended upon soon).

Renamed PlayerExecuteCommandEvent to CommandExecuteEvent and moved it from PlayerEvents to ServerEvents.

Plugins now use a new class for doors: PluginDoor , which contains methods and properties for controlling a door, less complicated.

Add Port and IsIdle to the Server class.

IInteractable.StartUseOnce now only takes a PlayerMain and isLocal boolean, and returns a new Result class containing information.

Add ServerGroups.GetPermissions(NetworkConnection).

Most classes are now in a namespace, rather than the global namespace.

Reworked how effects (bleeding, blurry vision, etc) work internally. No visual changes to effects, but if there's any issues with them let us know!

Add Server.IsRelay and Server.IsLAN.

Add Player.MovementDisabled and Player.RotationDisabled

The "Players" class (used for commands) can now be iterated over.

New pocket dimension waypoints.

Add "DoorInteractType.Event" for event related interactions (SCP-049/SCP-096 cutscenes, intro cutscene, etc)

API Bug Fixes