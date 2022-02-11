Game changes and bug fixes for the period 02.02.2022 - 11.02.2022.

• A new "Control" setting has been added to the game, in which you can reassign the action buttons.

• Added messages to the game lobby chat about the following player actions: connecting to the server, starting the game, exiting the server.

• The game search system has been changed: during a long search for a game, you will be offered to speed up the process by connecting an in-game bot.

• Now up to 15 players are shown side by side in the Lobby.

• Camera speed adjustment has been added to the game settings.

• The "Settings" button has been added to the menu after the game is launched.

• Added gold bonus depending on the game time: 1 min. + 0.5 additional gold, 10 min. +1 additional gold, 20 min. +1.5 additional gold, 30 min. +2 additional gold, 40 min. +2.5 gold, 50 min. +3 additional gold.

• The AI power is lightened at the first game launches.

• Changed the default volume settings.

• Removed the binding of the camera to the territory during the construction of towers.

• Now, regardless of the selected conscription zone, whether it is air or ground type, you will be able to activate the call.

• Removed the camera binding when hovering the mouse cursor over the ability of the commander "Abbath".

• Fixed a bug where it was possible to send an empty message to the game chat.

• Fixed a bug related to the delay in the application of various actions of troops.

• Fixed critical errors of the game client.

• Fixed a bug where the commander's skill descriptions disappeared.

• Fixed a bug where the enemy team's gold was displayed instead of the allied team.

• Fixed a bug in which, after reconnecting in the game, air troops descended to the ground, taking the place of the draft.

• Fixed a bug where air commanders could not use skills.

• Fixed a bug where camera functions broke by opening the commander menu.

• Fixed a bug with mirroring the equipment level of enemy team commanders when loading the game.

• Fixed a bug where the camera broke when using arrows + RMB.

• Fixed a bug where it was impossible to notify allies about learning or applying a skill.

• Fixed a bug where it was impossible to offer an ally to sell or rearrange troops.

• Fixed the location display error on the "Oasis" mini-map.

• Added a link to Discord in the game Lobby.