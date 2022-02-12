Patch Notes For Version 0.0.4 [Beat 'em and Eat 'em]

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

The first weekly update That is not a day one damage control patch has been released!

This update features a new mode that Can be played Solo as well as in Co-Op called Streets Of Cöck (This is the different to the Streets of Cock preview in the main menu, that one will be repurposed as a single player tutorial with a different name in a future build)

Beat 'em and Eat 'em

Streets Of Cöck Is a mode where players have to reach the end of the level and defeat endless hordes of AI-Controled enemies. It is compatible with the Level Editor so you will be able to create Custom Campaigns or download levels from the internet, We can't wait for all the insane creations you all will make and submit!

Main Bug Fixes

Boost Pad ACTUALLY WORKS this time (For real, for real, In more technical terms, before this update, the boost pad essentially worked but the speed multiplier was set to 1, so no actual boost was made, woopsie)

Reduced the chances of levels partially loading in a way that makes players spawn in middle of the road in the "Urban" Background, making them get stuck and softlocking the match, in other backgrounds, this bug causes players to infinitely fall into the void. Chances are extremely low now, but never Zero.

Developers will be hosting matches all night long to test the new features with the players so be sure to hop in, and if somehow you don't find any matches be sure to join our discord server and ask, there's always someone down to play!

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia