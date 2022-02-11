Patch 1.5.0 [Medium update]

This patch focuses on important fixes that will improve the visual aspect of the game while also ironing out the final bugs that players may have encountered on the current map before tackling the new map.

Added two characters





Octocoins purchase price changes



The number of Octocoins (when a player buys them) has been increased, so that players can afford more content while anticipating the number of cosmetics to come

Report your problems in-game



Added a ticket system (in the settings) to allow players to share their bugs more easily and help us improve the game

Improved top & bottom between players

Players could often step on each other (feet on head when one player was too high in relation to the other), which has been corrected to make the physical reaction between players (top & down) more realistic

Corrections

The arrows in the direction of prisoner work or sabotage are displayed directly on the objects concerned (added on the sabotage flames)

Arrows for prisoner work or sabotage are no longer blocked in the right direction

The game parameters are no longer set by default each time the game is restarted

Fixed code duplication in Rescue mode

Fixed blocking in code when assembled in Rescue mode

Fixed streamer mode not saving when player restarts the game

Improved the readability of the role explanation text (by moving animated elements) that appears before starting the game

The kick/ban button is added in the in-game settings, previously it was only available in the lobby settings

Ranking management: all players should appear even if they have 0 points, which was not the case before

Fixed issues with the underground, players in the underground could sometimes see players on the floor above

The handcuff icon that appears above the prisoner's head during prisoner work no longer appears when he is invincible or imprisoned

Improved blocking to avoid potential unlimited skins purchases

We would like to thank all the players, especially those who report bugs, who help us to improve the gameplay, but also those who often come to play with us on the game discord.