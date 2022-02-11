v1.1.7 is out! Also v1.2.0 preview!

So, the game crash caused by the spiked balls the cops toss at you? I said it was fixed in the previous patch, but turns out it wasn't. So I took a more brute-force approach, and hopefully it's fixed now. The keyword being "hopefully".

On a brighter note, this week I started work on v1.2.0, which will be a content update. More cars to draw eggplants on, more silly environments to do the fasts in, that kind of stuff. Below you have the first of the new cars:

And that'll be it for now! I'll let ya know once I got some more on this!