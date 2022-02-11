 Skip to content

Buck Up And Drive! update for 11 February 2022

v1.1.7 is out! Also v1.2.0 preview!

Last edited by Wendy

So, the game crash caused by the spiked balls the cops toss at you? I said it was fixed in the previous patch, but turns out it wasn't. So I took a more brute-force approach, and hopefully it's fixed now. The keyword being "hopefully".

On a brighter note, this week I started work on v1.2.0, which will be a content update. More cars to draw eggplants on, more silly environments to do the fasts in, that kind of stuff. Below you have the first of the new cars:

And that'll be it for now! I'll let ya know once I got some more on this!

