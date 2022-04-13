The Feast for Crows has Begun!

A lull of silence passed over this blood-filled land as yet another battle has ended in this ceaseless war. A war that has gone on for so long that most do not remember how it began. The corpses were picked clean by the murder of crows that descended in the aftermath. It is time for them to move onto the next battlefield, as the Feast for Crows has long since begun!

A Feast for Crows has now officially launched. Take part in the war for the Iron Throne as it reaches its pinnacle phase. While the Great Houses of Lannister and Baratheon are embroiled in a never-ending fight for King's Landing, the Starks attempt to secure a complete dominion over the North. At the same time, House Arryn manoeuvres itself to prepare its grand entrance into the pit. All will fall against those who stands as High as Honor.

The war has grown, and the battlefield has continued to change. With the release of A Feast for Crows DLC, you will be able to control one of four Houses to decide the outcome in this drastically different scenario. Faster and focused on just a part of Westeros, this game mode also introduces House Arryn, their 7 unique House cards, updated rules and a new victory condition: objective points.

Each House comes with its own unique Objective, which they will fight endlessly to achieve. You will also draw Secret Objectives from a pool of 28 cards, requiring you to adjust your tactics in order to gather the points you require to achieve victory. Holding castles and lands might not always be the best move now, and diplomacy is more important than ever… and so is betrayal.

Are you and the members of your House ready to see the epitome of the battle for the Iron Throne take place? Then prepare yourselves and purchase A Feast for Crows, available now!

Bugfixing

In addition to the DLC release, several issues affecting the base game have been resolved.

Various online desynchronization issues have been resolved.

Balon Greyjoy's effect cancels card strength adding effect on top of the base strength.

Issue with the supply counting when doing a specific move is now fixed.

Challenge: Leaving Kings Landing doesn't ask you to leave power behind is now fixed.

Edge case when user is given an Order select prompt when selecting areas when they have no more Orders left to place is now fixed.

Tutorial: Opponent Details Screen is not disabled while Player Detail Screen is, this is now fixed.

Wildfire rule is not consistent between languages in Lannister challenge 3, this is now fixed.

Some minor localization issues have been fixed.

Stay tuned for more news on A Game of Thrones!