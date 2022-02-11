League of Maidens OSOT v1.6.0a (Hot Fix)

Revision: LoM v1.6.0a (Hot Fix)

Release Date: TBD

Patch Size: 25 Issues addressed

Review the build/patch/hotfix list below for a detailed list of resolved issues in the associated build/patch/hotfix.

1 - Fixed a bug that caused players not to be able to add an item to the quick slots bar if a particular sequence was executed.

2 - Fixed various issues with the Sexy Genie outfit including an issue that caused the head to slightly separate from the neck and other various outfit clipping issues. Tassels are not yet rigged.

3 - Improved the messaging to make it clearer for anyone that encounters the Inventory Max Stack (1005) error on launch. If you have an item in your inventory that is above the allowed max stack you will see this exploit error message. If you are seeing this error it would mean that an item has a max stack of a certain amount but somehow that item has more than is allowed. You'd want to find what that item is and delete it from your inventory or perform a factory reset.

4 - We're noticing a bug where players are selecting the new outfit cosmetics and the colors are all black. We are aware of this issue and are looking into it. To fix this simply click the 'RESET' button on the colors for the outfit.

5 - Fixed a bug that caused the pole for the Stripper pole emote to not show if used as an idle animation.

6 - A collider box has been added for the training dummies in the Underground Sewer to prevent players from ending up on top of the structure when executing combos.

7 - Changed the Union help notifications to show on all difficulty levels as we are still seeing players with difficulty set to Hard Mode and above that still do not understand the Union mechanics. (edited)

8 - Fixed a bug that caused the Diamond and Shard options for Prestiging to not be visible after Prestige level 100.

9 - Updated the dialog from the quest NPC that references Wind Skating being purchasable by the ability trainer instead of attainable via Watcher quest.

10 - Fixed a bug that caused players to get locked out of flying when traveling from the Underground Sewer to the Santonia Islands.

11 - Updated the description of Atonement Requests to clearly convey their use.

12 - Fixed a bug that caused dynamic tails to not work correctly when in Size Matters.

13 - Fixed a bug that required players to be Guardian Level 15 before excepting some quests. Was caused by a flag for the rewards like Incarnate Stones having a Guardian Level Requirement.

14 - Fixed a bug that caused Watchers to be visible outside of Strongholds.

15 - Fixed a bug that caused Combo quests to not register Combos if the player disabled the Combo UI graphic.

16 - Fixed a bug that caused the Shard calculation for Prestiging level to not be correct. The new logic increases shard cost from 5K (The first few Prestige Levels) to a maximum of 25K shards (a reduction of 50% from the original value) at the much higher levels.

17 - Reduced the cost of prestige for the Heart of Atonement option to (1) instead of the previous maximum of 5.

18 - A base amount of 30 INT has been added for crafting. We unfortunately cannot remove the RNG crafting at higher levels as it will simply have players returning to stating that INT has no use. The original crafting system had RNG crafting at all levels factoring INT into the success rate.

19 - The T2 Cube cost for T2 to T3 Cube trading has been reduced by 50%

20 - Gold Cost for most repeatable quests requiring payment has been reduced by 50% (Jump Challenge and Watcher Quests not included).

21 - Associated rewards (Blue Prints, Brass Bars and Green Arcane) for repeatable quests that require payment have been increased by 3x.

22 - Post Processing filters are now functional for those that wish to return to the more saturated look.

23 - Fixed a bug with Adaptive VSYNC that caused issues on some PC setups.

24 - Reverted to movement speed for flying enemies (Swarm and Creepers). The speed was recently reduced. The values are not set back to their faster speeds.

25 - Fixed a bug that caused emotes to not adhere to the music enable/disable setting when used as idle animations.