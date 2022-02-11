Crumble Party mode Update

Crumble received new party mode levels to play with friends!

I just released new free content for Crumble, new party mode levels to play with friends on the couch or using the Steam Remote play together feature. From 2 to 4 players.

The game is on sales right now, do not miss it:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061180/Crumble/

2 new race levels:





2 new survival levels:





To this I added a new algorithm to better choose the levels you are going to play based on how many rounds you set, you will never get the same map back to back.

A completely redone and more accessible 5C level (releasing tomorrow):

A final polish to the player's movement, no more stuttering ːcrumbleː

This is the last major content update for Crumble, there are still 2 big updates coming up next month; namely the Mac port (I have received many interests from the apple users enough for me to make it worthwhile)

And the Nintendo Switch final update.

If you are interested in the soundtrack I made for Crumble you'd be please to know that it is releasing for free next month as well.

You can get more frequent updates at my Twitter.