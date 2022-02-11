 Skip to content

KEO update for 11 February 2022

Introducing Punching Bag

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

With this latest patch, we've added a simple bot to the Junkyard that players can fight against to try out their builds or test drive new vehicles against before purchasing!

The bot is very simple, for now, it'll chase the player the best it can and shoot its basic weapon. As we gather feedback and improve the bot, we'll eventually have it at a point where we can add them to actual matches!

Also, as a heads up, we're planning for the near future to allow players to stay in queue while playing in the Junkyard!

For now, have fun bullying our poor bot!

