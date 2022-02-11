BIG UPDATE INCLUDING BUG FIXES AND NOW ANIMALS ROAM AROUND THE MAP

Hi all, so in this update there shall be a few new things/bug fix's. So to start it of there is now new things in the graphic menu so you can customise it to what you like. Here's are the new things added

Windowed / Full Screen mode

Shadow quality

View distance

anti-aliasing

fps counter

Also in this update the animals now roam around so now when you go explore you will see all kind of animals like

Crocodiles

wolfs

deer

hippos

zebras

and more to come in future updates. So now the map don't feel as empty as they used to be.

I am also on working on a new multi biome map with a forest, ice/snow, and a dessert area to go explore also when this world releases i will make sure it doesn't feel as empty. I will update you all about when this world is ready to release.

Also with the wall running i have made the wall's smaller so it doesn't feel as clunky but in future updates there will be more places to wall run. There is also more places to wall run so with every update ill shall add more but not too many to makes the maps filled up with it.

i am still working on a fix for when you go into the cave on the ice/snow map and it instantly goes dark instead of it slowing going dark. And i will update you all when i have found a fix.

And again thank you for the feedback it is helping me shape this game to be the best it can be and i hope you have a good rest of your days.

Any ideas what to add to the game or if there is any bugs just say