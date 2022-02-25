 Skip to content

The Long Dark update for 25 February 2022

The Long Dark is Verified on Steam Deck!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you waiting for your Steam Deck to arrive, or considering buying one?

You'll be happy to know that The Long Dark is Steam Deck verified! Access your Steam library on the go, and use Steam Deck to explore everything the Quiet Apocalypse has to offer. Plus, the Hinterland team has been hard at work on visual and performance improvements on Linux to make your experience on Steam Deck even better.

To learn more, or to reserve your Steam Deck, please CLICK HERE. Great Bear Island is waiting, and there has never been a better time to explore!

