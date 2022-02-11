It is once again patch time. To be honest, I was a little worried I wasn’t going to hit this deadline. I had what I thought was a huge problem on my hands just a day ago. Turns out it was poor optimization on my part that looked like it was a bug. In any case, that has been fixed.

Admittedly, this isn’t exactly the patch I wanted to put out. Originally, this was meant to be a content patch, with more well, content. Through a combination of the holidays and other issues and suggestions cropping up this turned into more of a quality-of-life patch.

There are a few additions but things focus pretty largely on QoL as well as bug fixes. Hopefully the next patch will lean more heavily into content. I feel like I think that every time, but stuff inevitably gets in the way. I suppose its all in service of making the game more complete in one way or another. I don’t think there is anything that stands out hugely from the list of changes, but I think together this patch does a good deal to make the game a little more polished.

One thing that I want to mention just blatantly here. There were some changes made to fermenting and as a result fermenting recipes needed to be wiped for this patch, apologies. In short the calculations were wrong so recipes that already existed would be horribly miscalculated, this shouldn’t happen in the future however.

I also wanted to mention that I know various people have spotted issues or suggested changes. If you don’t see something you mentioned referenced in here just know that it is probably still in my list of things to look at. I had to cut this patch off somewhere (as I usually do) and as there are a few larger issues plaguing the current release of the game I didn’t want to drag it out much longer.

Anyway, as usual thanks for your patience, I hope you enjoy the patch. The full changelog is below.

Verdant Village Patch 0.4.6 Full Changelog

Additions

Added Malcolm to the game

Added Lauren to the game

Added Malcolm’s house interior

Added the second floor of the castle

Added 6 quests to the game from the afore mentioned NPCs, these are quest gated so they may not be available right away to players

Tree seeds can now be cooked into a small snack, this recipe is available from the start

Added small bee sprites to apiaries, so now you can be afraid of getting stung while collecting honey now

Added a visual movement to water in the world so it now moves up and down slightly

Barley and Rye seeds are now available in the general store year-round, minus winter

Placing fishing traps in the ocean now has a chance to yield shrimp

QoL (Quality of Life)

Barn and Coop animal UI (the book) will now darken slots to show how many total spots are available in the building for livestock

Added a tooltip to the Watering Can and Hoe to explain that they can be charged when used

Chests can now be picked up with the carpenter mallet, however they still need to be empty to do so

Trees will no longer allow you to plant them if they are too close to another tree where they wouldn’t fully grow

Cooking station now shows your totals for what ingredients you are using next to the cost of an item

Cleaned up the code around the object placement UI so that it is no longer overlapping other UI elements regardless of its position

Stack limits for all items in the game have been raised to 99. The exception to this is stone and various woods which remain at 200

Removed the “Topics” button from the dialogue menu. This was done mostly because the current button doesn’t really do anything and its probably more misleading to new players than anything. It will reappear once that system is implemented properly

Extended the discovery notification background for alchemy to more fully fit all the text that appears on it

Added currency values to the descriptions of items. Gold was already shown but now uses the icon, and the archeology currency will appear on the appropriate items

The silo will now check if feed needs to be distributed when the silo UI is closed. In short if your silo ran out of feed and then you added more to it that day to compensate you now won’t have to manually feed the animals that day as well

Silos will now automatically add extra feed to a tier 3 building if you buy and place an animal in such a building

Changed dirt tiles to turn back into grass after one day regardless of their watered status

Added a small effect to keysprites in the mines to make them slightly easier to find, this will hopefully also compensate for those who are hard of hearing or just play without sound

Added a meter to the fishery UI to show how close fish are to spawning an egg and how close eggs are to hatching

Chest inventory search functions now search chests based on distance to the player instead of via the arbitrary array indices. In short, this means if you cook something at the cooking station and it needs to pull ingredients from a chest it will pull those things from the chest that is physically closest to the player instead of potentially from some random one on your farm

With the addition of Lauren to the game the inn now has two different menus you can order from depending on who is currently running the inn

When scrolling your hotbar a small text prompt will now appear above the hotbar to indicate what you have selected

Changed objects that you pickup manually to disappear as the player reaches down to pick them up

Made a very small visual change to the interaction guide

Changed object placement to round to 1px for objects that don’t adhere to the grid. This still allows creative freedom but if you want to line things up to look nice it is no far easier to do

Changed the collision on the bottom wall of the player house to match other interiors

The shipping chest now operates on all of your chests as well as your inventory

The forge now operates on all of your chests as well as your inventory

Cleaned up the forge UI slightly

Added the pickup sound to all objects in the game not just the ones you pick up manually. This is something I was sort of back and forth on, if you have an opinion on it feel free to let me know

Animals will now stop walking when being milked/sheered

Balance Changes

Oil and Stock have been increased to 60g and 80g respectively to balance out being able to craft them

The mines have had ore spawns rebalanced. Coal should now be far more abundant and it exists in every level of the mines. Other ores have also been balanced to be easier to find in their respective levels

Planted berry bushes have been calibrated to be more profitable. Each bush regrows more quickly now, listed below. Also the sell prices for each of the seeds have been reduced by 30g

Strawberries regrow in 2 days

Raspberries regrow in 1 day

Blueberries regrow in 2 days

Cranberries regrow in 2 days

Blackberries regrow in 1 day

Lowered construction time of most buildings by a few days

Lowered upgrade time of barns and coops

Increased the drop rate for animal fat from all animals

Fishing XP has been modified to give more XP per fish given the time it takes to catch one

Fish traps now grant minimal XP when a fish is retrieved

Slightly increased Hoe XP to compensate for the tool not being used that often

Irrigation Pipes now water all 9 tiles around themselves as opposed to the 4 directions (up, down, left, and right)

Irrigation Pipe orders have increased to 8 pipes per order

Tree tapping restrictions have been lifted and trees on your farm can now be tapped in all seasons outside of winter

Watering Can charge patterns have been changed to be square instead of diamond shaped

The Watering Can now has more charges at each level to compensate for the new watering patterns, charges per level are 15, 36, 48, 64, 80, and 100

When hunting, the tracks left by a fleeing animal last longer

Hunting animal spawns have been rebalanced to be more even across the board, also a bug was addressed which was making the spawns lopsided towards particular animals

The “Close Shave” perk will now always grant the player a 3rd wool when sheering a sheep

The Profit buff from fermenting is now, well, more profitable. There should be a much larger gain when fermenting drinks for profit,

Dynamite rooms in the mines will now spawn chests instead of other random objects like stamina crystals or buff pillars

Stumps that are dug up now fade faster as the animation was a little strange before

Decreased the material cost of fences and paths by about 5 of the required material

Dark furniture recipes now require pine sap to be made

Removed spice plants from spawning in any area that isn’t grassland

Modified additional forage spawns given via the forager perk, you now get fewer

Bug Fixes