V 0.0.3.3

New Ranged perk, “Explosive Shot”. Bullets explode at range or when hitting objects/enemies. Each stack add another explosive up to 3.

New Melee perk. “Caltrops”. You throw out several caltrops when attacking with your sword. You can have three stacks with each stack increasing the amount thrown.

The camera no longer whips ahead of the player when on the hoverboard. The camera now remains static until dismounting. Let me know if you want full camera control when on the hoverboard. I tried it and it felt a little too crazy.

Redid the artwork for the rooftops in sector 3 to give them a more futuristic look.

It now snows instead of raining in sector 3. This sector is basically finished now and I’m beginning work on sector 4. It will take a while, but I will continue releasing regular updates during this time.

Fixed a typo located in the bonus key spending interface..

Gift chest received by helping out an NPC only shows up once per run instead of every level.

Opportunist perk now works with hacked upgrades.

Opportunist perk description updated to make it more clear that it’s based on chance and not a sure thing.

Lowered the visual intensity of the ring of fire perk.

Scavenger perk should now stack correctly.

Fixed a crash that caused by using injectors in certain circumstances.

Isolated a rare issue causing the player to get stuck in a building when jumping over it. This is a hard bug to recreate. I believe it’s fixed, but there may be more than one possible cause I need to find. I’ve tested this for hours only getting stuck once before the fix and not again after the fix.

The player no longer jumps the larger trash bins when running into them on the hoverboard. Instead they just drive through them and destroy them.

Fixed crash that can be caused by rewiring a cyborg and immediately killing the cyborg they target as an enemy.

Fixed a potential crash that could be caused by hacking a drone when there are fewer than two enemies left on the map.

Fixed a rare map generator glitch causing a parking lot to spawn on a building.

Fixed a map generator glitch spawning trees in buildings.