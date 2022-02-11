Game expansion : Cattle Farming

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Although the English version of the game is not live yet, we want to keep you updated on the development of the game. Here is what you can expect from the cattle farming expansion. English Localisation will be ready in March/April.

IMPORTANT

This update will render past saves obsolete. Playing on an old save after this update may cause significant gameplay issues. We highly recommend that you start a new save after this update.

New Scenario: Grand Est region, cattle breeding and cereals

New tutorial: Learn the secrets of cattle breeding!

New Buildings: Stable, Permanent Meadows

New actions: Sale weanlings, heifers

New financial products available: Retirement Savings, Direct Sales Pack and Management Booklet - unique to this scenario

Research and strategic choices adapted to cattle breeding: Food autonomy, Stable layout, Genetic selection

New Related Events: Escaped Cows

Bug fixes

The borrow button should no longer appear when you sell an item from the market menu

The endgame cinematic should play properly based on your score

Adjusted building placements in the sheep scenario

The Next Round button should no longer appear as a white square

Slurry now appears normally in the list of items for sale

In the sheep scenario, grappling action now increases the personal load

In the sheep scenario, the action name panel “individual runs” will no longer cover the run action button.

Updated sheep scenario events, they now match with the sheep scenario and not the pig scenario.

Fixed text in sheep scenario, wrong price/week and mention of pork when it is the wrong scenario.

In the sheep scenario, a dialogue with a character allows you to launch two searches at once. A bug was preventing this, it is now fixed

Text overflow is fixed on the UI

UI bug fix + added png icons in title blocks

Display of the working time modified according to the number of employees and their skills in the action window

Loading a save after building a shop no longer breaks the game.

Event showed a negative refund, it is now fixed

Display of scores gives all the information now

The display bug in the inventory has been fixed

Purchase price of buildings is displayed correctly

Tutorial during the step of buying semen at 500kg, we can now write the quantity on the keyboard without worries

Inventory - unit is correctly displayed on items

All events happen correctly

Sheep Farming scenario: passage from turn 2 to 3, the tutorial should be centered on the house

Addition of an action icon on building actions

The hail event is no longer blocked in the 3 scenarios

Addition of digits after the comma on the scores

Tournament name length no longer exceeds window

The character icon in the team menu is recentered

That is all for this update. Thank you for your continued interest in our game. The English Version will come in March/April and we cannot wait for you all to try it.

-The Gamabilis Team

