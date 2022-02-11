Game expansion : Cattle Farming

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,
Although the English version of the game is not live yet, we want to keep you updated on the development of the game. Here is what you can expect from the cattle farming expansion. English Localisation will be ready in March/April.
IMPORTANT
This update will render past saves obsolete. Playing on an old save after this update may cause significant gameplay issues. We highly recommend that you start a new save after this update.
New Scenario: Grand Est region, cattle breeding and cereals
- New tutorial: Learn the secrets of cattle breeding!
- New Buildings: Stable, Permanent Meadows
- New actions: Sale weanlings, heifers
- New financial products available: Retirement Savings, Direct Sales Pack and Management Booklet - unique to this scenario
- Research and strategic choices adapted to cattle breeding: Food autonomy, Stable layout, Genetic selection
- New Related Events: Escaped Cows
Bug fixes
- The borrow button should no longer appear when you sell an item from the market menu
- The endgame cinematic should play properly based on your score
- Adjusted building placements in the sheep scenario
- The Next Round button should no longer appear as a white square
- Slurry now appears normally in the list of items for sale
- In the sheep scenario, grappling action now increases the personal load
- In the sheep scenario, the action name panel “individual runs” will no longer cover the run action button.
- Updated sheep scenario events, they now match with the sheep scenario and not the pig scenario.
- Fixed text in sheep scenario, wrong price/week and mention of pork when it is the wrong scenario.
- In the sheep scenario, a dialogue with a character allows you to launch two searches at once. A bug was preventing this, it is now fixed
- Text overflow is fixed on the UI
- UI bug fix + added png icons in title blocks
- Display of the working time modified according to the number of employees and their skills in the action window
- Loading a save after building a shop no longer breaks the game.
- Event showed a negative refund, it is now fixed
- Display of scores gives all the information now
- The display bug in the inventory has been fixed
- Purchase price of buildings is displayed correctly
- Tutorial during the step of buying semen at 500kg, we can now write the quantity on the keyboard without worries
- Inventory - unit is correctly displayed on items
- All events happen correctly
- Sheep Farming scenario: passage from turn 2 to 3, the tutorial should be centered on the house
- Addition of an action icon on building actions
- The hail event is no longer blocked in the 3 scenarios
- Addition of digits after the comma on the scores
- Tournament name length no longer exceeds window
- The character icon in the team menu is recentered
That is all for this update. Thank you for your continued interest in our game. The English Version will come in March/April and we cannot wait for you all to try it.
-The Gamabilis Team
