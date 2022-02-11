- Engine exhaust now helps thawing your ship: coolant effect wears off 100% faster when stabilizing but 50% slower when not boosting at all
- Hit invincibility now also clears coolant effects
- Cryo launch system missile speed, explosion size and coolant blob shot speed increased
- Ultra auto-cannon explosion size and wave speed increased
- Overall smallcraft lethality increased
- Endless mode: You can now challenge the war factory earlier (starting wave 30)
- Fixed some inconsistencies regarding where the endless boss fight takes place in relation to coordinate healt lvl
- Fixed Minesweeper EDR not targeting missiles
- Fixed Minesweeper EDR still targeting EMP mines (without effect)
- Fixed a problem preventing final boss music from initializing
- Fixed a problem causing some attack tells to attach badly to large bosses (?)
- Fixed ending stabilize re-applying certain movement forces with incorrect dampening
- Fixed hp bar not initializing correctly on boss attachments
---Red---Tether--> update for 11 February 2022
Red Tether Version 1.014 (Launch)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update