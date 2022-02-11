 Skip to content

---Red---Tether--> update for 11 February 2022

Red Tether Version 1.014 (Launch)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Engine exhaust now helps thawing your ship: coolant effect wears off 100% faster when stabilizing but 50% slower when not boosting at all
  • Hit invincibility now also clears coolant effects
  • Cryo launch system missile speed, explosion size and coolant blob shot speed increased
  • Ultra auto-cannon explosion size and wave speed increased
  • Overall smallcraft lethality increased
  • Endless mode: You can now challenge the war factory earlier (starting wave 30)
  • Fixed some inconsistencies regarding where the endless boss fight takes place in relation to coordinate healt lvl
  • Fixed Minesweeper EDR not targeting missiles
  • Fixed Minesweeper EDR still targeting EMP mines (without effect)
  • Fixed a problem preventing final boss music from initializing
  • Fixed a problem causing some attack tells to attach badly to large bosses (?)
  • Fixed ending stabilize re-applying certain movement forces with incorrect dampening
  • Fixed hp bar not initializing correctly on boss attachments

