New Build!

New Girl And Scene in Monster Girl Gallery

We are back with another Iragon changelog. Starting with a new erotic scene with the BDSM enemy girl. When you finish playing Iragon, instead of going to the Experimental hall, you will now go into the Monster Girl Gallery. There you will find every female enemy you defeated. And you guessed it right, you will get to have sex with them. For now we have the BDSM girl and the Assassin girl and the whole thing is still work in progress. After you are done in the gallery, you can walk through the green portal that will take you to the Experimental Hall.

Approach level

The latest level we have been working on “Experimental Approach level” which you enter through a portal in the Experimental Hall is finally leaving its greybox state. We implemented art and sound design in it and are working on finishing touches. Test it to check it out - it is a continuation of the Misty Forest level and leads to the Spider-Woman Boss.

Face Touch Reactions

We noticed that players like to interact with the interactive girls’ faces. That’s why we decided to make them reactive. You will now see the interactive girls respond in different ways when you try to touch their faces both in Third person and in VR.

New Outfits

We added a new outfit for the customizable NPC. Go ahead and check it out and stay tuned for more new additions to the customizer.

New Destructibles

In the Experimental Hall, there is a new room called “New destructible barrels”. That room will let you test a new type of destructible mesh that we have been working on. After leaving the Experimental hall, you will have a question to leave feedback for them. And in the “Work in progress models” room you will see a new body variant for the thick woman as well as two new faces. You will get to vote on those as well to let us know which one is your favorite.

Spider-Woman introductory scene

Last but not least, we did a cutscene iteration on the Spider-Woman introductory scene. You will see descending or crawling small spiders in the background of different shots.

Do you like the new female body type we added?

Do you have any suggestions on how to improve her? What other body types would you like to see added for the girls in the game?