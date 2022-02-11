1.1.1 new blood spider altar and optimized restoration

The content of this update is as follows:

1: Add a new dynamic and interesting challenge boss for players in each map and each stage. "Blood spider altar" the altar has many mechanisms and requires skills and strength. At the same time, it can dynamically refresh the complementary gap boss with the magic stealing ship, which can connect the gap of treasure hunting and increase more opportunities for players to brush treasure!

2: According to the feedback of players, the left-right translation function is added especially for players who are used to the left-right translation control. Similar to the traditional control, when holding down the left and right buttons of the mouse, using the direction key will translate without rotating the lens. This control will not affect the original player's control habit and automatic movement!

3: Once again optimized the landscape and layout of Yarlung Zangbo map, light effect, lighting and mapping!

4: Fixed some known bugs!