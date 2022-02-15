Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Update 1.02 is Live!

Hi everyone!

Patch 1.02 is now live! It comes with shiny Steam Trading Cards that you can collect and use to craft some cool badges, backgrounds, and custom emojis!

The patch delivers plenty of bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as a bunch of gameplay improvements based on community feedback!

We also know how eager our modding community is for some modding tools. We’ve already seen some mods being ported from Serious Sam 4 to Siberian Mayhem and we would like to let you know that we are working on delivering Siberian Mayhem modding tools as soon as possible.

Full Changelog

What’s New

TRADING CARDS! WOOOOOOOOO!

Stability and Performance Fixes

Love Vulkan? Having issues with locks and crashed during loading? Great! I mean, not that great, but it will be, as we fixed it.

Various small stability and performance fixes™.

Gameplay Fixes

You can now earn the “Massacre Party” achievement over several Co-Op sessions if the order of the completed levels and required game settings are respected.

You know how the hoverboard you’re on when starting a cutscene would someone leave you behind? Well, we called it naughty and it promised not to do it anymore. It will also stop preventing you from registering secrets or teleporting. Make sure to call it nice and pet it from time to time.

The “Healing Punch” skill will now properly award health upon melee kills.

If you join a “Siberiade” Co-Op session in progress, you will get your own set of wheels (or tracks), provided the other players are in a vehicle section.

You can no longer die from fall damage when on an ATV in “Siberiade” because the dev team hates fun.

Snowmobiles are now invulnerable and redirect incoming damage to the player (like the ATVs), because the dev team hates fun part 2.

The Tank repair kit will now appear as intended after loading saved games.

Monsters will no longer get stuck the final fight on “Roadside Picnic”.

The Metal Snake in the final depot fight of the “Roadside Picnic” no longer counts towards the “Hole-in-One” achievement, making it much more consistent to earn.

Added missing Kleer to the Classic room of “The Song of the Stormbringer” on Serious difficulty.

Visual Fixes

Minor updates across cutscenes including updated lighting in the train scene, and in the scene after the credits.

Updated the animation of Sam breaking S.A.M.

Other Fixes