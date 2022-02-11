Patch Notes for Version 1.0.3

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.3

General:

-Adjusted how controls are shown at the bottom-left of the screen. Now special actions such as flipping pages or turning the lamp on are shown in a different colour, which makes them easier to notice.

-Adjusted how hint vision works. Previously hint vision mainly highlighted items you had not found yet. Now it is also highlights various important objects even if you have already found them.

-Adjusted how collectible visibility works. Previously, in multiplayer collectibles were initialized based on host. Now you will be able to find all collectibles you are missing even if the host already has them. The collectibles are still granted to all players in a multiplayer session even if only one person picks them up. Additionally, resetting collectibles no longer requires you to restart the game in order for the collectibles to appear again.

-Fixed some typos.

Puzzle Adjustments;

-Adjusted the colour of the electric blocking system for the door to A-Wing in the Main hall to make it easier to notice.

-Slightly adjusted the Knight puzzle to clarify few small details.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed some graphical issues, such as a missing piece of geometry.