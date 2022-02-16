Patch Notes - Version 1.0.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8187365 · Last edited 16 February 2022 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Managers!

The 2022 road cycling season has just begun; game mods have been amended, and so it's time to release an update that covers several aspects of Pro Cycling Manager 2021:

Patch Notes

1. Leaders' participation in Grand Tours

We have improved the allocation of objectives, particularly for the Grand Tours (France, Spain and Italy):

We fixed a problem where, in certain cases, some team leaders took no Grand Tour objective and thus did not take part in these races.

We have re-balanced the participation in the Grand Tours, where Spain and Italy were weaker than France.

In general, a better balance in the choice of objectives for all riders. Developers' comment: changes impact games that have already started, but since the calculation of objectives is made at the start of a new season, changes will only take effect the following season. For example, if your game is in January, February, July... 2023, changes will only be visible in the 2024 season.

2. Improvement to race planning

Race planning AI has been tweaked, especially for team leaders.

Better balance of race days during the season: in general, leaders have fewer race days.

Adjustment to AI behaviour that favoured the selection of the best riders to complete a squad when one or several riders were missing.

Greater chance of the best riders taking part in World Tour stage races, such as Paris-Nice, Dauphiné and other week-long stage races.

Less chance of the best riders taking part in less prestigious races, such as Tour of Turkey, Tour of Guangxi... Developers' comment: changes made to race planning AI have immediate effect

3. Recovery during stage races

Correction of a bug that prevented the mechanism from working properly, with freshness stuck on "Excellent" in stage races.

Improvements to evolution of freshness by taking the Recovery attribute more into account and adding increased granularity, with 7 levels of freshness instead of 5: Excellent, Very Good, Good, Average, Mediocre, Bad, Very Bad.

Developers' comment: changes made to freshness have immediate effect.

4. Multiplayer pause

Addition of a pause to non-ladder multiplayer games: the host can use the "-" (minus) key to slow down the speed of the game to 0 in order to initiate a pause.

Important note: Caution! The "P" keyboard shortcut is no longer active in this case.

5. Correction of a display bug in the team interface

The display of the number of times a team has taken part in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège race was incorrect on the Team page.