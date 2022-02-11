New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.799_Spire_Infusion

On the one hand, this is a hotfix because it fixes a stupid bug of mine that broke map generation in the last build (my bad).

On the other hand, this is a pretty exciting build, because it adds the final planned player type to the game: the Spire Infused Empire, part of DLC1. Essentially, a number of people have wanted to play the Fallen Spire campaign, but not have all that business with chasing relics and such. The general feedback is simply wanting to control the big spire ships and do the big battles in more open war, but minus the questing and story bits. That's what the Spire-Infused Empire provides: a spire city right from the start, and the ability to build more simply by taking certain numbers of planets.

It's a way to quickly and dramatically get into open war with the AI, and it pairs well with a lot of other factions. You can't use it and Fallen Spire at the same time (as they are two twists on the exact same thing), but you can pair it with necromancers in DLC3, or giant Zenith factions in DLC2, or scary bois like the Dark Spire in the base game. Major thank-you to Badger for taking this off my plate and implementing it.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!