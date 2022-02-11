DD#56 A Delicious Week

Hi everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary or...dairy? :P

With the cooking system just got implemented, the microwave oven and juicer/blender in the safehouse are finally working. It's time to make some food.

Although previously, we don't necessarily have to eat raw food as we also have a restaurant and different food vendors, we can now cook food on our own.

All the meats, including even those a bit strange ones, can now be cooked.

All the fish, you get from fishing can also be cooked.

All the fruit, you harvest from gardening can be put into the juicer and make different fruit juice.

It connects and empowers other systems and makes just everything better.

Different cooking kits may also process food differently. Microwaves heat food while blenders chop food into small pieces. You can also purchase more cooking kits from furniture vendors to suit your needs. Consequently, it can lead to a lot of possibilities in the future. For diversity and freedom, there are also no fixed recipes for now, everything is open to exploring. The only limitation is my game content-making speed which may be helped with the system's moddablity.

Meanwhile, cooking itself is also added into the game as a life skill that can decide many numeric effects and the value of the food that you or your teammate cook. Accordingly, the cooking skill book has been added to the bookstore. But it tells a disturbing horror story about famine from an ancient Chinese poem. Thus, it may also be a better idea to not read the details of it for your sanity.

In addition to the new cooking system, we also got some new stories.

A piece of ironic news took place in China this week.

A censorship officer died to 996 overwork. His employer known as Bilibili, which is basically the Chinese version of Youtube that is full of animes, denies it. As a result, his coworkers are now working extra hours to censor everything about his death.

I intended to make my game full of absurd stories like this.

However, I have to concede to real life. For this real-life story is just ridiculously incongruous or unreasonable especially when it takes place in a country ruled by an authoritarian party that has "communism" in its name.

So be it, we shall remember this story in our game while it's getting censored everywhere else.



After all, Neolithic is a game about memory. The internet may forget this story in just a few months while we will not.

On the other hand, as the cooking system has been completed, the focus is back to Queensmouth.

Not many things to show yet. But the development continues.

In the meantime, at least we can have a new male playable character.





That's for this week.

On the good side, most of the human population does not have to live in a place that has a 996 working system and a 1984-like censorship system. It only happens in a nation that has the most population in this world. Oh, it seems I just found another irony of real life. :)

But, at least, I heard Dan Crenshaw asked for a classified report on "what is needed to bypass China's 'great firewall' and provide uncensored media to the Chinese people," And I like that. I will not question his faith. :)

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

Added 1 new playable male character.

[Containment Breach]Added very little content in the emergency shelter. (Most things are still hidden.)

Added another bed furniture. (It's a worn-out bed that people throw away. Thus, it may sometimes appear in the Beggar Gang's Lost&Found store. Other than that, it functions just like a normal bed.)