EA 1.05 Patch Note

Hello, everyone. Here are the updates of this week
general adjustment
This update has made an adjustment to the general card. Now, after obtaining the general card, you can switch the leading general by clicking the general avatar in battle and obtain a general card with consumed affixes, but it will enter the cooling time of several rounds. (at present, this function has not been fully tested. If there are any bugs, please feed back to me. Thank you!)
bug repair
-
Fixed the bug that some treasures can be obtained repeatedly
-
Fix the damage percentage bug caused by the upgrade of Qinglong Yanyue
-
Fix the interface disorder caused by obtaining some treasures for many times
-
Fix the bug that the map UI will remain displayed in the event
-
Fix the bug that there is no sound effect when the post station recovers blood
-
Fix the black market event where you can not gain item.
-
Fixed the bug that when other cavalry cards were played, more than 2 guard cavalry cards in the hand could not be played
-
Fixed the bug that you still need to discard cards when you win the enemy's turn under general Cao Cao
-
Fixed the bug that Qingzhou spearmen showed 0 damage when there was no damage bonus
-
Fixed the bug that some cards attack the enemy without sound effect
-
Fix the bug that raiding cards are not directly added to the hand
-
Fix the bug that the discard interface will pop up after the reward interface pops up after using the vassal covenant victory
adjust
-
The three color brocade bag can now take effect when its hp is below 30 points
-
Add the way of mouse wheel movement in all scrolling interfaces such as map and view card library
-
The description of some detailed cards has been revised
-
The command value obtained by Liu Bei is reduced
-
The range of special effects for acquiring cards and command values is reduced
-
Lv Bu's body size increases
-
Increased the spacing between hands
new
-
Add a new treasure, ironing stone: reduce the cost of all initial cards to 0 and increase maximum health
-
Add blood reducing effect and sound effect to the top character bar
-
Add event interface to get the effect of copper coins
-
Add the effect of restoring health and obtaining maximum health
-
After clicking the event option, the specific resource points obtained will be displayed in text, and the selected results will be displayed for all probability events
