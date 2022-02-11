Sizeable 1.5: Love in little Dioramas!

Hey Everyone,

Today marks the release of Diorama mode & the new valentines day level! But what does this change or add to the game exactly? Take a look down below for more details!

ADDED

New Valentines day level

Diorama mode

FIXED

Fixed some missing translations in some older levels

What is Diorama mode?

Diorama mode is Sizeable's newest gamemode! It can be unlocked in the same way you unlock the to main menu theme changer! This means that if you already unlocked the changer, diorama mode should be unlocked aswel! Here is a quick Summary what Diorama mode actually is:

Build your own Diorama using all the objects, themes,... that exist within Sizeable!

It's not meant to be a level editor, but just a relaxing diorama building tool!

Diorama mode currently has NO saving feature! This might get added in the near future!

Like we said before, post your own diorama's here in the steam community page! We will be choosing 4 diorama's that we will use as an inspiration for the final level pack! These 4 chosen diorama's will also get a fun prize! More details about what the prize actually is will be posted here in the near future! We are very curious what everyone comes up with!

Valentines day

Last but not least Sizeable's newest holiday level has been added aswel! Starting from today untill the 17th of february, Sizeable's main menu theme will be all about love! Take a look at a sneak peak down below!

We hope you will enjoy this update as much as the previous ones! Remember to inform us if you come across any bugs, suggestions,... so we can try to fix them or add them if possible! Thank you and happy valentines day! <3

PS: We might have added a secret level aswel!

With love,

Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team