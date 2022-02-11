Across the Board Updates - V0.01.60 - 11/02/2022

Description

Hey all, we’re bringing in a massive patch this time! We’ve got 3 main features coming out today, with a whole bunch more smaller changes as well!

We’ve completely overhauled the menus, adding a bunch more information and bringing more of the Super Squad character into the menus. The in-game UI will be getting the same love soon, so watch our discord for more information!

We’ve tightened up how the cursor, and aiming of throwable abilities works with the aim of making it more intuitive and easier to land those devastating combos.

The AI in both Strike and Domination has been completely updated, so now it has smoother movement and decision making skills when trying to dominate the battlefield.

We’ll dive into more detail down below, but we are excited to get everyone involved with the latest changes!

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! Make sure to let us know what you think of all the changes as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Important Notes:

You may have to reset your controls when you go into game for the first time, so make sure to check if you had custom controls on!

With the new lock-in feature detailed below, make sure to lock in your Troopers, otherwise someone else could lock-in before you!

Aiming Revamp:



The aiming revamp comes in two forms: tightening up of the cursor location and polish of how abilities choose a valid location to throw to.

The Cursor location now is at floor level, meaning that your abilities will always go where you aim them, as well as your bullets. This means that abilities like Backstab and Anchor’s Away will now go exactly where you want them every time!

The throwable preview arc now works differently. Up until this point it was very unforgiving, so if your cursor was slightly on a piece of scenery you would get a red X. This meant that you didn’t waste abilities, but kind of lead to spamming the ability button to try and get the right placement. As you can see in the image above, the cursor is off where the ability is actually going to throw. The throwable arc will now preview to the nearest valid location (within reason), so fighting in tight spaces won’t leave you spamming your abilities. If you’re trying to throw over an obstacle however, you can still get the red X as the place you’re aiming at is too far away from the nearest valid location.

Basically, throwing abilities are a lot nicer and more forgiving to use, so let us know what you think!

Bot AI Rework:

The AI Bots in both Strike and Domination have been refined to give a smoother feel to gameplay. In both modes the bots will prioritise objectives over most other things, unless being attacked, meaning that you’ll have to fight to earn those wins. They’re a bit more tactical than before, so if you’re trying out the game for the first time watch what the bots do for how best to win the game. Their movement has also been smoothed out, so it’s easier to track and hit them once you know the gamemodes and can just focus on the fights!

Restructure of Matchmaking Sequence:

The flow of going into a match has been tweaked, allowing players to have more information about what gamemode they’ll be playing and what map it will be based on, before picking their Troopers. This has been a heavily requested feature for some time now, so we’re excited to get it in and get everyone playing!

Menu Revamp:



Throughout Beta and Early Access we’ve been adding more and more content to Super Squad, and we thought it was a good time to take a step back and really polish up all of our screens. Each screen has part of a 3D world behind it, a hint towards the more “interactive” Trooper Town that will be coming to Super Squad in the future. The Menus have been completely overhauled, with a focus on information and clarity, following the thread between each screen. We’ve also added video previews to the ability information pages in the learn tab and in squad select.

Squad Select has undergone the same treatment, and has a new lock in feature so you can go into game early when everyone has locked in.

Trooper Rotation

Quality of Life Changes

Scorch’s Turret and Tharlin's mines are now removed when they die.

Passives and Actives now have their cooldown in the ability descriptions.

Bug Fixes

Bomb drone has had some fine tuning on its targeting

The ability descriptions and errors in numbers has been fixed

Deployable abilities (turret, rune, wall) now cast correctly and don’t angle as you get closer to your Trooper.

Fixed the dodge reset bug where dodges could be “double consumed”

The custom lobbies issue has been fixed where players were struggling to go through to a match.

Close range projectile bug fixed, should no longer randomly collide with objects when it should not at close range.

Keys should no longer stay on the minimap once they’ve been picked up

Potential fix for Troopers losing their overhead UI

Potential fix for the escape key not working when in various menus

Throwable ability models should no longer get stuck in the air

We’ve told the bots off and they should no longer pick Troopers in squad select

Eve’s face portrait in the store has been updated to match her new look!

Known Issues

Sometimes players can be stuck on the loading screen between squad select and playing on the map.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Your keys may be set randomly in the options menu while changing settings.

Sometimes in squad select some players are given a wider aspect ratio than intended.

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any more information on this would be much appreciated.

Sometimes when adding players to a party their names are not be visible. They are in your party and is just a visibility bug.

Steam ID: 8186868

Epic ID: 10118

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that you're game is fully updated and able to play.