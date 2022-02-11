 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SquareMan update for 11 February 2022

Beating the Game.

Share · View all patches · Build 8186829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So.. I've finally done it. I've done a speedrun on SquareMan with the willpower checkpoints. I've beaten it in 9m: 22s: 23ms. You wouldn't normally see the game developers beating their own game as fast as they can but since I personally enjoy seeing speedruns of other games. I figured why not. It's satisfying to see players break a game and exploit it for the fun of beating it really fast. I'm hoping to be able to enter my game in Speedrun.com. I know it's possible to get a sub 7 min run and I'm sure someone out there can do it. I challenge any gamer, streamer or speedrunner to beat my time. In a days time, I will post a video on youtube to show you how I did it. Also, to whomever beats my game without the willpower. I would really like to see it. This is the start of a lot of rage compilations. Goodluck!

Changed files in this update

SquareMan Content Depot 1778521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.