Beating the Game.

So.. I've finally done it. I've done a speedrun on SquareMan with the willpower checkpoints. I've beaten it in 9m: 22s: 23ms. You wouldn't normally see the game developers beating their own game as fast as they can but since I personally enjoy seeing speedruns of other games. I figured why not. It's satisfying to see players break a game and exploit it for the fun of beating it really fast. I'm hoping to be able to enter my game in Speedrun.com. I know it's possible to get a sub 7 min run and I'm sure someone out there can do it. I challenge any gamer, streamer or speedrunner to beat my time. In a days time, I will post a video on youtube to show you how I did it. Also, to whomever beats my game without the willpower. I would really like to see it. This is the start of a lot of rage compilations. Goodluck!