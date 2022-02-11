The Crackpet Show - 0.10.4 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We have seen some reports of Dog Healers that used their shaman skills so heavily that it could interrupt your show's progress. It is now fixed!

v0.10.4 changelog

Changes:

Fix for Dog Healers blocking the game progress in certain situations

Don’t forget about the huge new content update that dropped yesterday!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

