 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Crackpet Show update for 11 February 2022

The Crackpet Show - 0.10.4 [Hotfix]

Share · View all patches · Build 8186704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We have seen some reports of Dog Healers that used their shaman skills so heavily that it could interrupt your show's progress. It is now fixed!

v0.10.4 changelog

Changes:
  • Fix for Dog Healers blocking the game progress in certain situations

Don’t forget about the huge new content update that dropped yesterday!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games

Changed files in this update

The Crackpet Show Content Depot 1390701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.