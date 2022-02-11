Version 0.8.2 is now live!

Hi everybody! Got an exciting update for you this week, it's an infection update!

From now on when people are initially infected they don't turn into zombies right away, they will be marked as Infected and will eventually turn into zombies. The setting looks like this:

Where Zombify Ticks used to just mean the amount of time it takes for someone killed by a zombie to get back up, it now is the time it takes for an alive human to turn into an infected. I've also added a Randomize button so that the humans don't all turn at exactly the same time. This is quite a change to the way the simulation starts and I hope you will find it interesting to watch play out!

Notes:

Added an Infected counter to the stats on the bottom left:

Added extra buttons for when a simulation ends to show the options other than nuking the city that the player has available:

I hope you enjoy this update!