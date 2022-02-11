Project: Nitro is moving to an improved version of DEADZONE: EXODUS

Have a nice day, players!

On behalf of the entire HQK Group team, we would like to announce a big news about the game Project: Nitro. In mutual agreement with the developer of the game Project: Nitro, we have made important changes.

[b] We will list the changes and news below [/ b]

[a letter]

Project: Nitro changes the name of the game to -> Deadzone: Exodus

HQK Group has joined the development of this game and is taking over the project management in all directions

We have added a new update to the game, which will allow you to try out DEMO games in various aspects, "gameplay, graphics, destruction"

We want this project to continue, so we decided to accede to this agreement, and at the same time we promised to lead the game in the direction the original author wanted.

[/a letter]

[h1] [b] What to expect next? [/ b] [/ h1]

Everyone who contributed to this project automatically has a free PREMIUM DLC, where you can read the benefits in the label.

On February 20, 2022, Deadzone: Exodus awaits the first installment of upcoming content. This content will contain all the functions, maps, vehicles, abilities and settings that are a condition for full play.

During February 25, 2022, content number 2 will be available, where minor tweaks, bug fixes and the remaining missing game content will be added.

The multiplayer game will be a matter of course, but it doesn't have a release date yet, we currently prefer a great single player experience and to complete all the important things.

Have a nice day,

Sincerely, HQK Group