Onset 1.5.5 (Protocol Compatibility 5)

3D sound for 3D Web UIs

There is a new parameter for the function CreateWebUI3D and CreateRemoteWebUI3D to set the sound falloff distance.

New Lua functions

SetWebVolume(web, volume)

SetWebPitch(web, pitch)

New Lua events

The following events allow you to block certain input when you return false.

OnActionKey(EventType, ActionName, KeyName)

OnAxisKey(EventType, AxisName, KeyName)

New constants (enum). Used for the new On*Key events.