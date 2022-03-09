Onset 1.5.5 (Protocol Compatibility 5)
3D sound for 3D Web UIs
There is a new parameter for the function CreateWebUI3D and CreateRemoteWebUI3D to set the sound falloff distance.
New Lua functions
New Lua events
The following events allow you to block certain input when you return false.
OnActionKey(EventType, ActionName, KeyName)
OnAxisKey(EventType, AxisName, KeyName)
New constants (enum). Used for the new On*Key events.
IE_Pressed = 0
IE_Released = 1
IE_Repeat = 2
IE_DoubleClick = 3
IE_Axis = 4```
##### New Ambient Night Lighting
Lighting from street lamps and buildings in cities and towns have been improved to get a more accurate appearance from any distance on the map. This will further improve in the UE5.0 update later on.
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35359927/0356d72cb02a555a67f2d4e0bed95bb48329bdd1.jpg)
##### Other notable changes
* WebUIs now follow the audio volume multiplayer from the main menu settings.
* Snow functions have been removed.
* Work has been done to decouple the map from the core game. This effort is being done to separate game assets from the core game in the future.
Changed files in this update