Update 0.27: Welcome to the isles!

Main Changes



We’ve fully updated the model and visual effects for the Eagle used during the “Flight” spell. General approach has changed too - now, instead of being carried by the Eagle, characters transform into the Eagle themselves.

The ability is also initially blocked. Characters can receive this gift from Chronos in his Sanctuary.

Storm Warning



The guardian of the Frozen Citadel, dragon Crysta, travels from biome to biome, summoning snowy blizzards in her wake. Beckoned by her call, frozen monsters awaken amidst the impenetrable storm.

Travelers would be wise to hide away in their houses during such harsh periods, only hoping that their shelters will withstand the unrelanting icy knocks.

Cradle of Keepers Pillars

Camps of the Furious Grunt, Smoldering Warlock and Skull Hunter got an update and were transfered back into the Cradle of Keepers. They all still keep the masks needed to activate the portal to the Sanctuary. The last mask can be received as a souveneir from your old pal Bonehead.

On top of that, the first floating island biome has received its own name - “The Broken Valley”. Among those islands players will be able to find objects, holding the story of Arkana.

Magic Abilities Display



UI has received a new addition - the spell bar. It will display all abilities, that consume Flame.

New Approach to Building

The functionality of the Sentinel has been completely reworked, now providing all 3 functions needed to make a proper household: it now acts as a point of respawn, teleportation and a building area. Once you place the Sentinel, it will set and display the boundaries in which you can build your shelter. Needless to say, Sentinels now completely replace the building hammers.

Building “by hand” has also been changed. Now all crafted stations must be immediately placed on the ground, and can no longer be packed. The list of crafting stations has also changed.



The ability tree is getting closer to its finalised state. This time we’ve set the intended design and the positioning of nodes within the tree, while also adding more passive abilities.

Other Changes

Gameplay

Dodge roll speed increased by 20%.

Rebalanced the Flame consumption during the Flight.

Allowed players to teleport and fly while being encumbered.

Fixed the staff special attack.

Replaced the greataxe power attack with the flame attack.

Increased the starting Flame limit from 100 to 250.

Reduced the spear sprinting attack damage.

Reduced the stamina consumprion of jumps and dodge rolls.

Fixed the stamina consumption of flame attacks.

Boars can now retreat to their allies.

Map

Fixed the design of the ritual in a snowy area of the Cradle.

Added frozen zombies to the map.

Updated visuals of the Cradle’s Dungeon.

Updated the visuals of a couple of islands.

Updated Elite enemy camps in the Cradle.

Increased the distance between the islands, the Cradle, and the Citadel.

UI

Added UI tips for learning new recipes, crafting and cooking.

Changed the animations and sounds of Flame Essense consumption.

Special attack tips transfered to the spell bar.

Added a tip to the building area.

Added a task log and task notifications to the game.

Switched the positions of the hot bar and the spell bar.

Changed the Flame icon in HUD.

Updeted spell key bindings.

Sounds

Added new sound effects to the islands.

Updated the game’s main theme.

Other

Updated the visuals of ruins.

Changed Mandrake’s name.

Blizzard visuals no longer affect the indoors.

Updated the fog on the map.

Added a new station destruction effect.

Updated the terrain visuals.

Updated the fish visuals.

Fixes