Darxanadon Update

Hey guys, sorry this took so long. Fixed some of the major bugs and major offenders in terms of criticisms for the game ( at least stuff that I agreed with... muahahahaha!)
Took extra long because I spent a couple days being sad... yeah.
Anyway here's a list of all the shit in this update:
-You now climb ladders instead of jumping on them
-Enemies drop health and mana pickups
-Couple bosses telegraph their moves a lot better
-Player movement improved (better crouching and jumping)
-General balancing across the board
-Bug fixerinos
-Map added to files "cheatmap.png" DONT look at this unless you're completely stumped
