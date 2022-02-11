 Skip to content

Darxanadon update for 11 February 2022

Darxanadon Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8185896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, sorry this took so long. Fixed some of the major bugs and major offenders in terms of criticisms for the game ( at least stuff that I agreed with... muahahahaha!)

Took extra long because I spent a couple days being sad... yeah.

Anyway here's a list of all the shit in this update:

-You now climb ladders instead of jumping on them

-Enemies drop health and mana pickups

-Couple bosses telegraph their moves a lot better

-Player movement improved (better crouching and jumping)

-General balancing across the board

-Bug fixerinos

-Map added to files "cheatmap.png" DONT look at this unless you're completely stumped

