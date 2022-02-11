Darxanadon Update

Hey guys, sorry this took so long. Fixed some of the major bugs and major offenders in terms of criticisms for the game ( at least stuff that I agreed with... muahahahaha!)

Took extra long because I spent a couple days being sad... yeah.

Anyway here's a list of all the shit in this update:

-You now climb ladders instead of jumping on them

-Enemies drop health and mana pickups

-Couple bosses telegraph their moves a lot better

-Player movement improved (better crouching and jumping)

-General balancing across the board

-Bug fixerinos

-Map added to files "cheatmap.png" DONT look at this unless you're completely stumped