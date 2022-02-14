 Skip to content

BLACKJACK and WAIFUS update for 14 February 2022

BLACKJACK and WAIFUS Live NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8185860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

We're finally releasing our small BLACKJACK and WAIFUS game!

To celibrate the release, we're starting a new raffle today!

To get those greate prizes - you must:

We'll anounce the results of this Raffle at march 1st at 10pm PST! Good Luck!

We'd like to remind you guys, that we also want to unlock the Trading Cards, Emoticons, BGs and Stuff!

Now it all depends on you!

Number of Wishlist additions, Your Activity on a game's page and in the Discussions, Number of game Launches, Time you spent in the game...

All that influences to how fast we'll get the Steam Trading Cards.

We'l be very greatefull if you'll share our game to your friends, write your opinion in the comments or leave a review in the review section, add the game to your whislist, if you like our game!

Games Discussion

Stay Healthy and Have Fun! :)

