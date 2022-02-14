BLACKJACK and WAIFUS Live NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8185860 · Last edited 14 February 2022 – 12:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

We're finally releasing our small BLACKJACK and WAIFUS game!

To celibrate the release, we're starting a new raffle today!

3 Steam $10 Gift Cards

200 Steam Keys for LEWDAPOCALYPSE Hentai Evil!

To get those greate prizes - you must:

Add the BLACKJACK and WAIFUS to your Wishlist (if it's still not in your Library)

Share this post with everyone you know! :)

Press "Share" button under this post and then "Share directly to my status", then write "I love Blackjack and Waifus!" and press "Post" button.

Tell us you opinion about the game in the comments to this post. We'll be happy to hear it from you.

We'll anounce the results of this Raffle at march 1st at 10pm PST! Good Luck!

We'd like to remind you guys, that we also want to unlock the Trading Cards, Emoticons, BGs and Stuff!

Now it all depends on you!

Number of Wishlist additions, Your Activity on a game's page and in the Discussions, Number of game Launches, Time you spent in the game...

All that influences to how fast we'll get the Steam Trading Cards.

We'l be very greatefull if you'll share our game to your friends, write your opinion in the comments or leave a review in the review section, add the game to your whislist, if you like our game!

Stay Healthy and Have Fun! :)