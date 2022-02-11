《Z-Crew》February Patch Notes

Gameplay Experience Optimization

Your damage will no longer be nerfed if you are overgeared in missions.

Added some animations in character selection



More shotgun sight attachments.



Added SPAS shotgun grip.

Adjustments:

Greatly lowered the speed of reloading shotguns.



Raised shotgun damage.

Raised the firing speed of sniper rifles.

Improved countermeasures between different weapons and monsters.

BUG Fixes

Fixed an issue where attachments can be disassembled when equipped to weapons.

Fixed an issue where turrets are highlighted indefintely upon hiding Support UI in tower defense mode.

Fixed an notification error upon selling gears in Support shop.

Fixed an issue where HP bar shows in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where turrets killing enemies does not drop loots.

Fixed an issue involving Sound UI.

We will continue to finish the game and push out more new content for our fellow players. Any feedback/reviews/suggestions will be greatly appreciated as they will become our fuel to our success. Thank you for your continued support and love!

Tell us what you think!

If you've been playing and have some ideas and feedback, this is the time to help us refine the game into something great. We 'd love to hear from you on Discord!

http://discord.gg/snailgames

Don't forget to grab the "ZCREW" role to see the ZCREW section!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnailGamesUSA

Give us a like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialsnailgamesusa/

Thanks for playing and, as always, Happy Hunting!