Hey, miners!

We've been taking a look into our in-game analytics and turns out that only a fraction of the players currently finish all the three levels in a run. So we're going to make some changes to the game run length.

Here's a poll that we'd ask you to fill. It'll help us figure out the best solution for the changes.

Oh, by the way... The escape from the valley update is getting close. More about that soon.

[Join our discord!](discord.gg/cavedigger)