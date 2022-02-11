Gameplay Tips & Tricks

What’s up peeps?

Happy launch day! Yes, that's right today the game has launched and the Early Access version is now available to download! We have a few ideas on how you can get ahead in your gameplay so be sure to read to the end to pick up something useful.

As with any game, you usually pick up tricks that work well while playing and so we wanted to share some of our tips with you to get the best out of playing Die After Sunset.

Make use of Double Jump

One of the items you can find out on the map while playing after you unlock with the mucus you collect is double jump. This is extremely useful for increasing your manoeuvrability and also works really well to stop fall damage by breaking your fall. Double jump is extremely useful for missions including the ‘They are looting the Pirate Base’ in particular. It helps to get you between floors quickly and easily so that you can complete much faster.

Take advantage of tools/weapons/items that assist

Within Die After Sunset there are various items, tools and weapons you can acquire and some of them directly assist you and make defeating more enemies a lot easier by covering more ground. For example, the ‘Friendly Neighbor’ turret or ‘Attack Drone’ work well to focus more firepower on the Murkors and assist you in your fight. Be aware friendly neighbor does have a cool down however, so be sure to strategize when you use it. Our advice is to bring it out for missions so it can help keep the Murkors off you while you focus on completing the task. These come in handy during the ‘They’re Stealing our Swimwear’ mission where you need to have hawk eyes on every Murkor in sight so none can have the opportunity to escape.

Think ahead of time!

Once you get to know the game a bit more and have played through the levels you can optimize your time on the map and help clear the missions quicker earning yourself greater rewards. One such time you can do this is with the ‘Idol has awoken’ mission. This requires you to move the mirrors on the wooden boardwalks into the correct order so that you can direct the rays of sunlight onto the possessed Idol statue. You can shoot out all the crates in the way and arrange the mirrors beforehand leaving just one to finish it when the mission spawns. This means you would only need to head straight to this mirror and complete the mission in mere seconds.



These are just a few of the tricks we have picked up during our playtime of Die After Sunset, so keep an eye out for more updates with future tips and tricks to enhance your gaming experience!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1440010/Die_After_Sunset/