With Heroes of Loot 2 launching on Switch earlier this week, some people flocked to the discord channel and requested an option to be able to drop some of the loot from your inventory.

In rare cases it is possible to be carrying some items that you didn't need in previous dungeons, and they take up your precious inventory slots.. so let's make it possible to drop them!

So this update adds the little option to "drop" items from the inventory screen.