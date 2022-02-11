Patch 1.1.0: Sandbox Camera Improvements

This update introduces two new features for controlling the camera in Sandbox mode:



You can now select an object and press [F] to focus the camera on that object. From then on, the camera will 'spin' around that object when building. This automatically turns off 'auto focus' for that level.



You can save up to three camera viewpoints. Sometimes you've found a good camera angle in Photo Mode, but then you want to resume building for a little bit, and return to exactly that angle. You can do this now as follows:

In Photo Mode, when you have moved the camera to your desired viewpoint, press [CTRL + 3], [CTRL + 4], or [CTRL + 5] to store that viewpoint under that number.

Later, press [3], [4], or [5] to restore the camera to that viewpoint.

All hotkeys are available for rebinding in the Settings menu.