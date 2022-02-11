Update - Feb 11

Hi all,
I've fixed up and tweaked the scheduled order feature. The conditions governing whether or not units would perform tasks were far too sensitive, resulting in inaction a lot of the time. I've also made things a but more flexible by allowing you to deselect units by type, instead of having to deselect them one at a time.
There are also a few quality of life updates, like being able to sort lists of pilots and commanders.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Can now sort list of pilots by their stats and current status.
- Can now sort list of commanders by stats when viewing them from either the HQ screen or the Order of Battle screen.
- Fixed crash bug when assigning commanders to units on the Order of Battle screen.
- Fixed scheduled orders completing too soon due to overly sensitive start conditions.
- Mountain units can now be used to build things when automated.
- Players can now deselect units by type in the Scheduled Order screen. Scheduled orders are limited when multiple types of units are selected. This caused conflicts when the orders available to certain types were not compatible with each other, resulting in an empty list of orders.
- Fixed Scheduled Orders in general. The conditions to trigger the execution of scheduled orders was too sensitive, causing many of them to not happen or even cancel too early before.
- British riflemen in the Redoubt map now start as Experienced.
- Fixed crash when issuing Attack Area orders via the Scheduled Order screen.
- Fixed unit names for companies and platoons.
Changed files in this update