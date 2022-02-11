Update - Feb 11

Hi all,

I've fixed up and tweaked the scheduled order feature. The conditions governing whether or not units would perform tasks were far too sensitive, resulting in inaction a lot of the time. I've also made things a but more flexible by allowing you to deselect units by type, instead of having to deselect them one at a time.

There are also a few quality of life updates, like being able to sort lists of pilots and commanders.

Bugfixes/Changes: