Icarus Week Ten Content Update

Week Ten brings a range of bug fixes, along with a new Deep Mining system and improvements to Talents. Have a look at our two key updates for the week, along with more detailed patch notes below.
Deep Ore Mining Drill
This patch introduces a new way to gather resources - Deep Mining Drills - which you set up over mineral deposits of Gold, Copper, Iron and other ores found on the floors of larger caves.
Tapping these mineral deposits provides you with a new way to gather large quantities of valuable resources for those long, challenging missions. Deep Mining Drills are a long-term operation, designed to be set up, left to operate while you complete other mission objectives and then returned to collect resources from.
The Tier 3 Biofuel Deep Mining Drill operates steadily and will require refueling. The Tier 4 Electric Deep Mining Drill operates at a faster rate but requires a power source.
In future you’ll be able to use them to generate building supplies for Outpost builds too.
Talent Improvements
Talents are an ongoing project for us, and this week, we’re making a bunch of tweaks to existing talents to provide better value and balance them out in comparison to other options. The ‘Longer Lasting Effects’ talent now applies to three times as many consumables and foods, and the ‘Homing Instinct’ talent now works with crossbow bolts in addition to arrows. The ‘Swift Flight’ talent also now works with crossbows, and all ‘bow’ talents will now work on crossbows. Lastly, the steel knife will correctly get its cost decrease from the ‘Discount Blades’ talent, and beer and wine are now properly buffed when the ‘Longer Lasting Effects’ talent is in-use.
We’ll continue to work on talents going forward, so keep your suggestions coming in via Feature Upvote.
Patch Notes
Version 1.1.1.91181
- Added Deep Ore Mining system. This works as a long-term solution for maximizing world resources by providing access to huge quantities of resources (Iron, Silica, Gold, etc) albeit at a slow pace.
- Added Biofuel Deep Mining Drill. This is a tier 3 Deep Mining Drill that operates slowly and is powered by Biofuel.
- Added Electric Deep Mining Drill. This is a tier 4 Deep Mining Drill that operates at a faster rate than the Biofuel Drill and is powered by Electricity.
- Added Deep Ore nodes to some caves. Ore types are randomized but in a weighted fashion to increase the likelihood most resources are available via deep mining.
- Added ability to stack empty beer and wine bottles.
- Fixed issue where the wound status would not apply correctly to Creatures.
- Fixed issue where damage number would disappear before killcam finished.
- Fixed ‘Pinning Shot’ applying to all attacks not just bow ones.
- Fixed issue where ‘Longer-Lasting-Effects’ talent did not apply to all food buffs.
- Fixed ‘Homing Instinct’ talent not applying to bolts as intended.
- Fixed ‘Swift Flight’ talent not applying to Crossbows as intended.
- Fixed Steel Knife not getting recipe cost reductions from the ‘Discount Blades’ talent as intended.
- Updated text on some talents to clarify that they affect both Crossbows and Bows.
- Fixed issue with options screen tooltips where they could be displayed off-screen.
- Changed repair materials for Spear to use Sticks instead of Wood.
- Optimized performance of several auxiliary light sources in the game.
