Icarus Week Ten Content Update

Week Ten brings a range of bug fixes, along with a new Deep Mining system and improvements to Talents. Have a look at our two key updates for the week, along with more detailed patch notes below.

Deep Ore Mining Drill

This patch introduces a new way to gather resources - Deep Mining Drills - which you set up over mineral deposits of Gold, Copper, Iron and other ores found on the floors of larger caves.

Tapping these mineral deposits provides you with a new way to gather large quantities of valuable resources for those long, challenging missions. Deep Mining Drills are a long-term operation, designed to be set up, left to operate while you complete other mission objectives and then returned to collect resources from.

The Tier 3 Biofuel Deep Mining Drill operates steadily and will require refueling. The Tier 4 Electric Deep Mining Drill operates at a faster rate but requires a power source.

In future you’ll be able to use them to generate building supplies for Outpost builds too.

Talent Improvements

Talents are an ongoing project for us, and this week, we’re making a bunch of tweaks to existing talents to provide better value and balance them out in comparison to other options. The ‘Longer Lasting Effects’ talent now applies to three times as many consumables and foods, and the ‘Homing Instinct’ talent now works with crossbow bolts in addition to arrows. The ‘Swift Flight’ talent also now works with crossbows, and all ‘bow’ talents will now work on crossbows. Lastly, the steel knife will correctly get its cost decrease from the ‘Discount Blades’ talent, and beer and wine are now properly buffed when the ‘Longer Lasting Effects’ talent is in-use.

We’ll continue to work on talents going forward, so keep your suggestions coming in via Feature Upvote.

Patch Notes

Version 1.1.1.91181