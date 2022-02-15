 Skip to content

A Sinful Camp update for 15 February 2022

【Lewd Formosa 】《A Sinful Camp》Release Today！！

Patchnotes via Steam Community

《A Sinful Camp》Release Today！！

"Please protect me... Please get me out of here..."

Spike was taken to a concentration camp where he met Anna, the goddess he had loved for years, only to find out she was being abused every night in the cell next to his. Spike, who had been peeping at everything in anger and pity, became obsessed with this painful desire. And the truth about Anna and the concentration camp became clearer, bit by bit...

