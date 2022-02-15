 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Goblin Town update for 15 February 2022

Goblin Town is Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8184358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's out!

Hello Goblins and Galblins, and of course all over types of creature.

Goblin Town has finally been released, and although it came a little after our intended date, it's out.

We're going to be working on this game for the Foreseeable future, and we're hoping that you guys will stick with us. Thanks so much for holding out, you guys are the best.

What's to come:

The best way to keep up to date with our development, and support us also, is via our Patreon:

RiceCrab Studios Patreon

Here you can vote in polls, and perhaps even get early access to playtesting builds.

We have a couple things we can hint at, including:

  • Magic
  • Skateboarding
  • The Second Boss
  • Various Improvements to our Rats AI. (Based on Scientific Info gathered from the Flat Earth Society)

Thank you guys!

Love,

Crab

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.