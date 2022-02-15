Goblin Town is Released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's out!

Hello Goblins and Galblins, and of course all over types of creature.

Goblin Town has finally been released, and although it came a little after our intended date, it's out.

We're going to be working on this game for the Foreseeable future, and we're hoping that you guys will stick with us. Thanks so much for holding out, you guys are the best.

What's to come:

The best way to keep up to date with our development, and support us also, is via our Patreon:

RiceCrab Studios Patreon

Here you can vote in polls, and perhaps even get early access to playtesting builds.

We have a couple things we can hint at, including:

Magic

Skateboarding

The Second Boss

Various Improvements to our Rats AI. (Based on Scientific Info gathered from the Flat Earth Society)

Thank you guys!

Love,

Crab