Update for Ver. 1.6.300 on Feb. 15 of 2022

Chip and Core released Cross-Server Rank Tournament Arena (RTA) released Cross-Server Legion Wars released Cross-Server Chat released Tank Album system released Fame of Hall system released Capital City War released

Other new feature:

Powerful new SS tanks increased Powerful new Commanders increased New Unique Insignia Set increased Higher stage cap for Battle of Kursk unlock (Up to Stage 240)

Other minor changes:

Incorporated 50 VIP exp in the Lv.20 Pack Removed the VIP exp in daily quest rewards

Some more details of the new features you may want to know

A: What are Cross-Server Tournament Arena

Q: Cross-Server Rank Tournament Arena aka RTA, is a cross-server Arena where players from different servers can match and spar with each other. By promoting the RTA rank, you will be able to receive bountiful rewards such as the newly released chips and cores. There are also more interesting features with the RTA that will make the battles more chanlleging and fun.

Q: What are Chips and Cores?

A: Chip and Cores are basically an additional kind of accessory for your tanks, they provide different attributes and unique core skills to your tanks that can boost the capability of your vehicles, provide more strategic options for your formations hence to better tackle for different enemies.

Q: When is Chip and Core Available?

A: After the update is live, every player at Lv.55 or higher will be able to unlock the Chip and Core feature as soon as they promote their RTA rank to Bronze III.

Q: How is Capital City War played?

A: It's basically an upgraded version of the World Conquest War where Berlin is unlocked for capture. Many players have asked for it and now you will have it.

Q: How helpful is the Tank Album to the winning of battles?

A: Tank Album has included all illustrations of Tanks that you already owned, you can upgrade the star level of tank illustrations with a special item called Time Films. Although it does not directly increase your power rating, it empowers your units with additional augments during the battle. If you want to take the upper hand in battles, you'd better don't miss it out.

Q: What can I get from the Hall of Fame? What is needed for the eligibility

A: You will harvest reputation and your supporters will receive bountiful rewards if you'd be listed in the Hall of Fame. To achieve this, you will need to champion in the RTA for as many times as possible. Other metrics may also be added into the algorithm in the future. Stay tuned!